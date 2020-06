Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/2 full bath waterfront condo! Enjoy watching the boats go by on the Intracoastal from your balcony. Great location, close to the beach, shopping and nightlife. Laundry room is on the same floor and is free to use.