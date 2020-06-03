All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:13 PM

2820 NE 52nd St

2820 Northeast 52nd Street · (954) 351-7007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2820 Northeast 52nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1884 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Live in luxury! Walk to beaches, bars and restaurants. Completely remodeled in upscale and modern design, with room to sleep 8. This highly desired neighborhood in The Landings boasts a heated saltwater pool, cabana with gas grill, outdoor sink, glass stone fire pit, tons of seating with canal view & 35' dock space for your boat. Three furnished bedrooms, ensuite bathrooms; 1 king & 1 queen adjustable bed with massage, 2 bunk beds and Italian sofa bed; chef inspired, well equipped kitchen, gas stove with wine chiller; posh and casual at the same time. Two car garage with additional driveway parking. Copy of credit report/scores, application, rapid approval. Available end of May 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 NE 52nd St have any available units?
2820 NE 52nd St has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2820 NE 52nd St have?
Some of 2820 NE 52nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 NE 52nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2820 NE 52nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 NE 52nd St pet-friendly?
No, 2820 NE 52nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2820 NE 52nd St offer parking?
Yes, 2820 NE 52nd St does offer parking.
Does 2820 NE 52nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2820 NE 52nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 NE 52nd St have a pool?
Yes, 2820 NE 52nd St has a pool.
Does 2820 NE 52nd St have accessible units?
Yes, 2820 NE 52nd St has accessible units.
Does 2820 NE 52nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2820 NE 52nd St has units with dishwashers.
