2820 NE 52nd St

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Live in luxury! Walk to beaches, bars and restaurants. Completely remodeled in upscale and modern design, with room to sleep 8. This highly desired neighborhood in The Landings boasts a heated saltwater pool, cabana with gas grill, outdoor sink, glass stone fire pit, tons of seating with canal view & 35' dock space for your boat. Three furnished bedrooms, ensuite bathrooms; 1 king & 1 queen adjustable bed with massage, 2 bunk beds and Italian sofa bed; chef inspired, well equipped kitchen, gas stove with wine chiller; posh and casual at the same time. Two car garage with additional driveway parking. Copy of credit report/scores, application, rapid approval. Available end of May 2021.