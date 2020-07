Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful and move in ready 3/2 with 1 car garage. Kitchen with quartz counter tops, designer tile back splash, stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms renovated with designer finishes. Newer tile flooring throughout main living area, wood floors in bedrooms. Owner pays your electric and water for additional $200 a month (a great deal). Owner maintains yard. Laundry room is shared with Unit B in rear of home. Pet 20lb or less with $300non-refundable deposit. Convenient location to both turnpike and I95. Very easy to see.