Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool media room new construction

This Coral Ridge Estate is Perfect for Entertaining Family and Friends, 5 Bed and 5 Baths, Pool and Media Room Huge Gourmet Kitchen, Master Bedroom with Vaulted tongue and groove ceiling and two Giant Closets. Marble and Wood floors thought, 2 Story Marble Fireplace, Security Cameras and Sound System, Out Door Kitchen, Private Balconies .

BayView Elementary, Just Minutes from the Beach, World Class Restaurants and Shopping.