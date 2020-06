Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

clean and quiet oversized 2/1 in desirable Coral Ridge duplex very close to the Coral Ridge mall and lots of restaurants. Open kitchen and large rooms open up to covered patio and fenced yard. Laundry facilities on site.

Parking for two cars-if needed. No pets. Clean credit and strong references. Long time owner hoping for long-term resident. 1st and $2000 security deposit for move in.