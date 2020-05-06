All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Location

2561 Mercedes Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Harbor Beach

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Located in the exclusive gated Harbor Beach community. This newly built home is located on a wide protected waterway. Interior features include a custom chefs kitchen with all the finest finishes elite appliances. The home's open floor in perfect for indoor outdoor lifestyle. 95' of water front, jest ski davit and boat lift, will accommodate a 75' yacht, just several homes away from the Intracoastal. The home has a master suite on the ground level and a master suite on the second level with a huge walk through closet. Media room, formal dining area, elevator, gym, office, 45' heated pool and spa with a swim up wet bar and outside BBQ. Control 4, interior and exterior cameras, Private Harbor Beach Surf Club and Marina Membership available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2561 Mercedes Drive have any available units?
2561 Mercedes Drive has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2561 Mercedes Drive have?
Some of 2561 Mercedes Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2561 Mercedes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2561 Mercedes Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2561 Mercedes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2561 Mercedes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2561 Mercedes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2561 Mercedes Drive does offer parking.
Does 2561 Mercedes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2561 Mercedes Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2561 Mercedes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2561 Mercedes Drive has a pool.
Does 2561 Mercedes Drive have accessible units?
No, 2561 Mercedes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2561 Mercedes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2561 Mercedes Drive has units with dishwashers.
