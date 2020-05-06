2561 Mercedes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room new construction

Located in the exclusive gated Harbor Beach community. This newly built home is located on a wide protected waterway. Interior features include a custom chefs kitchen with all the finest finishes elite appliances. The home's open floor in perfect for indoor outdoor lifestyle. 95' of water front, jest ski davit and boat lift, will accommodate a 75' yacht, just several homes away from the Intracoastal. The home has a master suite on the ground level and a master suite on the second level with a huge walk through closet. Media room, formal dining area, elevator, gym, office, 45' heated pool and spa with a swim up wet bar and outside BBQ. Control 4, interior and exterior cameras, Private Harbor Beach Surf Club and Marina Membership available.