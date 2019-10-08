254 City View Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill new construction

Spacious 3 bed 2 bath w/ Loft townhome in gated community with private large fenced patio in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. Walk or bike to everything this city has to offer! The new Brightline station is one block away for those who work outside the area or like to travel often! This great community is a short drive/walk/bike ride away from Las Olas, 2nd street, nightlife & dining options, Galleria Mall, The Beach, I-95 and so much more! This updated end unit has great natural light and cathedral ceilings. Features include updated kitchen, storm shutters, LAUNDRY IN UNIT, new granite countertops, large patio perfect for grilling or entertaining, plenty of interior storage and an extra storage closet off patio. Loft area is perfect for an office. Pets OK with deposit. Easy to show!