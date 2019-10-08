All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Location

254 City View Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Progresso Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath w/ Loft townhome in gated community with private large fenced patio in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. Walk or bike to everything this city has to offer! The new Brightline station is one block away for those who work outside the area or like to travel often! This great community is a short drive/walk/bike ride away from Las Olas, 2nd street, nightlife & dining options, Galleria Mall, The Beach, I-95 and so much more! This updated end unit has great natural light and cathedral ceilings. Features include updated kitchen, storm shutters, LAUNDRY IN UNIT, new granite countertops, large patio perfect for grilling or entertaining, plenty of interior storage and an extra storage closet off patio. Loft area is perfect for an office. Pets OK with deposit. Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 City View Dr have any available units?
254 City View Dr has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 254 City View Dr have?
Some of 254 City View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 City View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
254 City View Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 City View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 City View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 254 City View Dr offer parking?
No, 254 City View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 254 City View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 254 City View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 City View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 254 City View Dr has a pool.
Does 254 City View Dr have accessible units?
No, 254 City View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 254 City View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 254 City View Dr has units with dishwashers.
