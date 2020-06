Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Fully Furnished with Recent Renovations. Oversized 0.36 acres with lots of yard and privacy. Park-Like Setting with Stacked Stone Façade, Impact Glass, Hardwood Floors. Kitchen Has Modern Wood Cabinetry with Quartz Tops and Island Counter with Adjacent Family & Media Area. Tumbled Marble Patio & Heated Pool with Spa. Lease Option Considered. Pets Considered with Pet Deposit. Shorter Term Lease Considered. Home is Also for Sale. Available after May 1st, 2020. Must have a minimum of overnight notice for the current tenant. Do not walk on the grounds. Lawn & Pool Included.