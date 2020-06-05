All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

2421 NE 65th St

2421 Northeast 65th Street · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2421 Northeast 65th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Imperial Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1506 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 3 bedroom penthouse in prestigious Lauderdale One! This is one of the newest buildings in Ft. Lauderdale and is near shopping, restaurants, & the beach. Inside the unit is a fully-equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and even a pantry! The ceilings are 10 ft. high & the master bedroom is split from the other 2 bedrooms. You have a washer & dryer plus impact windows and a view of the courtyard. If privacy is important, there is no one above you and no one on one side of you too. Make this one your home & you will love using all of the amenities: pool, gym, business center & party room...plus garage parking. Life is good!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 NE 65th St have any available units?
2421 NE 65th St has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 NE 65th St have?
Some of 2421 NE 65th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 NE 65th St currently offering any rent specials?
2421 NE 65th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 NE 65th St pet-friendly?
No, 2421 NE 65th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2421 NE 65th St offer parking?
Yes, 2421 NE 65th St does offer parking.
Does 2421 NE 65th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 NE 65th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 NE 65th St have a pool?
Yes, 2421 NE 65th St has a pool.
Does 2421 NE 65th St have accessible units?
No, 2421 NE 65th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 NE 65th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 NE 65th St has units with dishwashers.
