2421 NE 65th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center courtyard gym parking pool garage

Stunning 3 bedroom penthouse in prestigious Lauderdale One! This is one of the newest buildings in Ft. Lauderdale and is near shopping, restaurants, & the beach. Inside the unit is a fully-equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and even a pantry! The ceilings are 10 ft. high & the master bedroom is split from the other 2 bedrooms. You have a washer & dryer plus impact windows and a view of the courtyard. If privacy is important, there is no one above you and no one on one side of you too. Make this one your home & you will love using all of the amenities: pool, gym, business center & party room...plus garage parking. Life is good!