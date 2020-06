2365 SW 34th Way

Amenities

THIS IS THE HOME YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! THIS 3 BED, 2 BATH RIVERLAND VILLAGE HOME HAS BEEN METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED! STEP INTO YOUR BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH AMAZING ATTENTION TO DETAIL! KITCHEN W/ QUARTZ COUNTERS & EXPANSIVE EAT-IN BAR AREA, LOTS OF CABINET SPACE, NEW UPGRADED BACKSPLASH & NEW APPLIANCES! NEW PORCELAIN FLOORING W/ WOOD LOOK THRU/OUT LIVING/DINING AREAS! DADE CO. PINEWOOD IN BEDROOMS! BOTH BATHROOMS NEWLY UPGRADED W/ MODERN VANITIES, MIRRORS, SEAMLESS GLASS DOORS & MORE! LOTS OF WINDOWS ALLOWING TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT! ENTERTAIN IN YOUR SPACIOUS FENCED YARD W/ LARGE PAVERED PATIO! UTILITY ROOM W/ 2017 WASHER/DRYER! COVERED CARPORT! HURRICANE SHUTTERS! RECESSED LIGHTING! TANKLESS WATER HEATER! YOU MUST SEE THIS HOME!