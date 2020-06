Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse pool tennis court

REMODELED TOWNHOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY IN THE CENTER OF DOWNTOWN. WALK TO LAS OLAS, RIVERWALK, RESTAURANTS AND MANY OTHER AMENITIES. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BRITELINE! OPEN FLOOR PLAN, S/S APPLIANCES, PRIVATE BACKYARD, WALK IN CLOSET, FULL SIZED WASHER/DRYER. THE COMMUNITY OFFERS POOL, TENNIS/BASKETBALL, A CLUB HOUSE AND LOT FO SPACE TO WALK YOUR DOG. AN EXTREMELY DESIRABLE PLACE TO LIVE.