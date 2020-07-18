All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:04 PM

225 SE 12 Ave

225 Southeast 12th Avenue · (954) 562-7212
Location

225 Southeast 12th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Colee Hammock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
internet access
Las Olas Yacht Club (LOYC) unit #225 now available. Located at Las Olas Blvd on the Himmarshee Canal. Totally furnished & includes 2TVs & kitchen utensils. Rent includes your electric, water, WIFI, and satellite TV. NO UTILITY DEPOSITS to deal with! Galley kitchen w/ dishwasher. Washer/Dryer on site for tenants only. No pets. No smoking. 1 designated parking spot on site. Back patio offers waterfront seating & lounge chairs. Tenant screening required & 1st, last, & security ($6000). Can prorate 1st month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 SE 12 Ave have any available units?
225 SE 12 Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 SE 12 Ave have?
Some of 225 SE 12 Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 SE 12 Ave currently offering any rent specials?
225 SE 12 Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 SE 12 Ave pet-friendly?
No, 225 SE 12 Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 225 SE 12 Ave offer parking?
Yes, 225 SE 12 Ave offers parking.
Does 225 SE 12 Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 SE 12 Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 SE 12 Ave have a pool?
No, 225 SE 12 Ave does not have a pool.
Does 225 SE 12 Ave have accessible units?
No, 225 SE 12 Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 225 SE 12 Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 SE 12 Ave has units with dishwashers.
