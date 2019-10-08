All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:40 AM

222 City View Dr

222 City View Drive · (954) 612-3456
Location

222 City View Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Progresso Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Welcome to one of Fort Lauderdale's only gated townhouse communities downtown, City View. Tucked past a private gated entrance you can now live in proximity to an emerging downtown hub. Las Olas Blvd, Flagler Village, The Wharf, Bright-line, FAT Village, and of course the beach. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, private patio, with soaring living room ceilings in the heart of the city. Hurricane accordion shutters and a newly installed patio fencing area provide privacy for tenants. Updated kitchen, remodeled master bathroom, and fantastic natural light. Pool, tennis, private gated entrance, comfort, location, and affordability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 City View Dr have any available units?
222 City View Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 City View Dr have?
Some of 222 City View Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 City View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
222 City View Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 City View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 222 City View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 222 City View Dr offer parking?
No, 222 City View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 222 City View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 City View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 City View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 222 City View Dr has a pool.
Does 222 City View Dr have accessible units?
No, 222 City View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 222 City View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 City View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
