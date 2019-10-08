222 City View Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Welcome to one of Fort Lauderdale's only gated townhouse communities downtown, City View. Tucked past a private gated entrance you can now live in proximity to an emerging downtown hub. Las Olas Blvd, Flagler Village, The Wharf, Bright-line, FAT Village, and of course the beach. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, private patio, with soaring living room ceilings in the heart of the city. Hurricane accordion shutters and a newly installed patio fencing area provide privacy for tenants. Updated kitchen, remodeled master bathroom, and fantastic natural light. Pool, tennis, private gated entrance, comfort, location, and affordability.