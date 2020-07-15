All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
2212 SE 4th Ave 3
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

2212 SE 4th Ave 3

2212 Southeast 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Southeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Poinciana Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Studio Everything Included - Property Id: 297402

Cozy unit in multi family home near downtown ft. Lauderdale & airport. Short ride to shops & beaches. Private entrance with keypad door lock. Parking for ONE vehicle. Small Kitchen with everything you need . Unit does have a TV w/ amazon fire with Netflix and DVD player but does NOT have Cable. Fully furnished ( including pots, pans, linens etc ) with Everything included ( water, wifi , light).

Month to Month available

NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS we are terrible asthmatics 1.5 mi to Port Everglades (Cruises) 1 mi from convention Center 1.5 mi from Ft. Lauderdale Airport 2.5 mi from Las Olas/Beaches
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297402
Property Id 297402

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 SE 4th Ave 3 have any available units?
2212 SE 4th Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 SE 4th Ave 3 have?
Some of 2212 SE 4th Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 SE 4th Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2212 SE 4th Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 SE 4th Ave 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2212 SE 4th Ave 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2212 SE 4th Ave 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2212 SE 4th Ave 3 offers parking.
Does 2212 SE 4th Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2212 SE 4th Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 SE 4th Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 2212 SE 4th Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2212 SE 4th Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 2212 SE 4th Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 SE 4th Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 SE 4th Ave 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
