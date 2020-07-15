2212 SE 4th Ave 3

Amenities
Studio Everything Included - Property Id: 297402
Cozy unit in multi family home near downtown ft. Lauderdale & airport. Short ride to shops & beaches. Private entrance with keypad door lock. Parking for ONE vehicle. Small Kitchen with everything you need . Unit does have a TV w/ amazon fire with Netflix and DVD player but does NOT have Cable. Fully furnished ( including pots, pans, linens etc ) with Everything included ( water, wifi , light).
Month to Month available
NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS we are terrible asthmatics 1.5 mi to Port Everglades (Cruises) 1 mi from convention Center 1.5 mi from Ft. Lauderdale Airport 2.5 mi from Las Olas/Beaches
No Pets Allowed
