2212 SE 4th Ave 3

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Studio Everything Included



Cozy unit in multi family home near downtown ft. Lauderdale & airport. Short ride to shops & beaches. Private entrance with keypad door lock. Parking for ONE vehicle. Small Kitchen with everything you need . Unit does have a TV w/ amazon fire with Netflix and DVD player but does NOT have Cable. Fully furnished ( including pots, pans, linens etc ) with Everything included ( water, wifi , light).



Month to Month available



NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS we are terrible asthmatics 1.5 mi to Port Everglades (Cruises) 1 mi from convention Center 1.5 mi from Ft. Lauderdale Airport 2.5 mi from Las Olas/Beaches

No Pets Allowed



