Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool bbq/grill some paid utils

First Floor Unit at the Imperial Point Colonnades, the porch has been converted to a bonafide sunroom.

The community offers a great pool, workout room, BBQ area. Located 5 minutes from the beach, stores, restaurants, Lauderdale By the Sea, and downtown Ft. Lauderdale. Basic Cable, Water and Trash included in rent. No Pets/No Smoking.Immediate occupancy, subject to condo approval. Deposit and First Month Rent Only.