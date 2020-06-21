2200 N Ocean Blvd.

Amenities

The #1 building in Fort Lauderdale and newest direct oceanfront building available for lease! Auberge has every amenity desired - on-site full service spa, 5-star dining, lap pool and leisure pool, private gym, 2 kids rooms (older and younger), golf-simulation room, wine room, and more! Glassed from floor to ceiling, the oversized balcony looks at the ocean and one of Ft. Lauderdale's only oceanfront single family home neighborhoods. Split floorplan with bonus third bedroom, if needed, that is currently used as a private office. Ample storage space with closets all over and 2 parking spots. Valet is 24/7 - pull up and you're home!