Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:21 PM

2200 N Ocean Blvd

2200 North Ocean Boulevard · (954) 870-4080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2200 North Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit N207 · Avail. now

$9,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1802 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
new construction
valet service
wine room
The #1 building in Fort Lauderdale and newest direct oceanfront building available for lease! Auberge has every amenity desired - on-site full service spa, 5-star dining, lap pool and leisure pool, private gym, 2 kids rooms (older and younger), golf-simulation room, wine room, and more! Glassed from floor to ceiling, the oversized balcony looks at the ocean and one of Ft. Lauderdale's only oceanfront single family home neighborhoods. Split floorplan with bonus third bedroom, if needed, that is currently used as a private office. Ample storage space with closets all over and 2 parking spots. Valet is 24/7 - pull up and you're home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2200 N Ocean Blvd have any available units?
2200 N Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $9,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 N Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 2200 N Ocean Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 N Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2200 N Ocean Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 N Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2200 N Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2200 N Ocean Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2200 N Ocean Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2200 N Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 N Ocean Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 N Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2200 N Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 2200 N Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2200 N Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 N Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 N Ocean Blvd has units with dishwashers.

