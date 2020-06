Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

LARGE 2/2 COMPLETE REMODEL, MUST SEE!!! IT ALSO HAVE A OPEN PATIO, IT'S ONE OF THE LARGEST UNITS IN IMPERIAL POINT COLONNADES AND IT IS PRACTICALLY AT THE ENTRANCE OF THE COMPLEX, IN AND OUT QUICK, ALSO CLOSE TO THE POOL AREA.