2151 NE 51st Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan microwave range

Available now, ready for move-in. This ALL NEW! modern, spacious and super clean 2/2 Apt is located in convenient Coral Ridge Isles, just off Commercial/Federal, 5 mins to beach. Property features all-new impact doors and windows, new spanish porcelain wood plank tiles thru-out, new fully-equipped Kitchen with Island, two brand new bathrooms, new Washer and dryer, ceiling fans and new LED lighting. Apt boasts a screened patio off kitchen and small yard. Pest Control and Lawn Service included.