Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:30 AM

2151 NE 51st Court

2151 Northeast 51st Court · (561) 279-5500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2151 Northeast 51st Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Knoll Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit #West · Avail. now

$2,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available now, ready for move-in. This ALL NEW! modern, spacious and super clean 2/2 Apt is located in convenient Coral Ridge Isles, just off Commercial/Federal, 5 mins to beach. Property features all-new impact doors and windows, new spanish porcelain wood plank tiles thru-out, new fully-equipped Kitchen with Island, two brand new bathrooms, new Washer and dryer, ceiling fans and new LED lighting. Apt boasts a screened patio off kitchen and small yard. Pest Control and Lawn Service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2151 NE 51st Court have any available units?
2151 NE 51st Court has a unit available for $2,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2151 NE 51st Court have?
Some of 2151 NE 51st Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2151 NE 51st Court currently offering any rent specials?
2151 NE 51st Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2151 NE 51st Court pet-friendly?
No, 2151 NE 51st Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2151 NE 51st Court offer parking?
No, 2151 NE 51st Court does not offer parking.
Does 2151 NE 51st Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2151 NE 51st Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2151 NE 51st Court have a pool?
No, 2151 NE 51st Court does not have a pool.
Does 2151 NE 51st Court have accessible units?
No, 2151 NE 51st Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2151 NE 51st Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2151 NE 51st Court has units with dishwashers.
