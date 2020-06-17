2131 N Ocean Blvd

Amenities

Great updated ground floor apartment about a block from one of the nicest beaches in Fort Lauderdale. Short-term rental only available now until the end of October. No Carpet, Dish TV included, all furniture is almost new. Turn key ready to use with everything included. One parking space plus guest parking. Community Pool in this small quiet boutique complex across the street from multi-million dollar homes and apartments. Other features include a built-in safe, pullout couch in the living area, and small washer/dryer combo. Minimum 3 month rental with association approval. High efficiency AC units keep electric bill low, will run less than $50/month in Summer. Note electric and internet are not included.