Fort Lauderdale, FL
2131 N Ocean Blvd
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:27 AM

2131 N Ocean Blvd

2131 North Ocean Boulevard · (954) 614-1089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2131 North Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
Great updated ground floor apartment about a block from one of the nicest beaches in Fort Lauderdale. Short-term rental only available now until the end of October. No Carpet, Dish TV included, all furniture is almost new. Turn key ready to use with everything included. One parking space plus guest parking. Community Pool in this small quiet boutique complex across the street from multi-million dollar homes and apartments. Other features include a built-in safe, pullout couch in the living area, and small washer/dryer combo. Minimum 3 month rental with association approval. High efficiency AC units keep electric bill low, will run less than $50/month in Summer. Note electric and internet are not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 N Ocean Blvd have any available units?
2131 N Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 N Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 2131 N Ocean Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 N Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2131 N Ocean Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 N Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2131 N Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2131 N Ocean Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2131 N Ocean Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2131 N Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2131 N Ocean Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 N Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2131 N Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 2131 N Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2131 N Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 N Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2131 N Ocean Blvd has units with dishwashers.
