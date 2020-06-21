All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
2050 NE 62nd St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:26 PM

2050 NE 62nd St

2050 Cypress Creek Road · (305) 397-5651
Location

2050 Cypress Creek Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Imperial Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,860

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1601 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Opportunity! Magnificent Rare Find oversized, renovated residence, in desirable Imperial Point; boasts an open floor plan, new kitchen, utility room with washer and dryer, pool, full size deck for sun drenched dining. Lushly gardened, irrigation Pump (free water); fully fenced. Privacy galore. Large car garage, circular drive, newer appliances and 2008 roof. Great location; close to entertainment, beaches, medical, restaurants and I-95. Top rated school system. Minutes from the world-class PineCrest campus. Add to your list and be wowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 NE 62nd St have any available units?
2050 NE 62nd St has a unit available for $3,860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2050 NE 62nd St have?
Some of 2050 NE 62nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 NE 62nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2050 NE 62nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 NE 62nd St pet-friendly?
No, 2050 NE 62nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2050 NE 62nd St offer parking?
Yes, 2050 NE 62nd St does offer parking.
Does 2050 NE 62nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2050 NE 62nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 NE 62nd St have a pool?
Yes, 2050 NE 62nd St has a pool.
Does 2050 NE 62nd St have accessible units?
No, 2050 NE 62nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 NE 62nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2050 NE 62nd St has units with dishwashers.
