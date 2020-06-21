2050 NE 62nd St

Amenities
Opportunity! Magnificent Rare Find oversized, renovated residence, in desirable Imperial Point; boasts an open floor plan, new kitchen, utility room with washer and dryer, pool, full size deck for sun drenched dining. Lushly gardened, irrigation Pump (free water); fully fenced. Privacy galore. Large car garage, circular drive, newer appliances and 2008 roof. Great location; close to entertainment, beaches, medical, restaurants and I-95. Top rated school system. Minutes from the world-class PineCrest campus. Add to your list and be wowed!