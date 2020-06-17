2030 NE 30 Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Palm Springs style meets Key West in Coral Shores. Furnished 3/2 pool home available immediately through November 30, 2020. Features walls of glass overlooking lagoon style heated pool and spa, well equipped kitchen, outdoor charcoal bbq, unique architectural details like coral walls, wood accent walls, wood ceilings, skylights. Master bedroom features king bed with private bath and “split” AC system. 2nd bedroom has Sliders which lead out to pool area (Queen Bed), 3rd bedroom also has access to pool area, and a Queen bed. Rent includes water, sewer trash, pool and lawn maintenance. Great location close to beach, shopping, restaurants, and Wilton Manors nightlife.