Fort Lauderdale, FL
2030 NE 30 Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:10 PM

2030 NE 30 Street

2030 Northeast 30th Street · (954) 294-8500
Location

2030 Northeast 30th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306
Coral Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1531 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Palm Springs style meets Key West in Coral Shores. Furnished 3/2 pool home available immediately through November 30, 2020. Features walls of glass overlooking lagoon style heated pool and spa, well equipped kitchen, outdoor charcoal bbq, unique architectural details like coral walls, wood accent walls, wood ceilings, skylights. Master bedroom features king bed with private bath and “split” AC system. 2nd bedroom has Sliders which lead out to pool area (Queen Bed), 3rd bedroom also has access to pool area, and a Queen bed. Rent includes water, sewer trash, pool and lawn maintenance. Great location close to beach, shopping, restaurants, and Wilton Manors nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2030 NE 30 Street have any available units?
2030 NE 30 Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 NE 30 Street have?
Some of 2030 NE 30 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 NE 30 Street currently offering any rent specials?
2030 NE 30 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 NE 30 Street pet-friendly?
No, 2030 NE 30 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2030 NE 30 Street offer parking?
Yes, 2030 NE 30 Street does offer parking.
Does 2030 NE 30 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2030 NE 30 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 NE 30 Street have a pool?
Yes, 2030 NE 30 Street has a pool.
Does 2030 NE 30 Street have accessible units?
No, 2030 NE 30 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 NE 30 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2030 NE 30 Street has units with dishwashers.
