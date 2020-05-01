All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
20 N Compass Dr
20 N Compass Dr

20 North Compass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20 North Compass Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Bay Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Spectacular waterfront estate in coveted Bay Colony, a guard gated community with 24-hour security. 100’ of dual dockage (100’ behind the home and 100’ across the street) with spectacular long water views, no fixed bridges and ocean access. Enjoy peace of mind with hurricane impact windows and doors. This 4 bedroom 4 bath estate features high ceilings, large master with huge walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks, big shower and spa tub, 2 car garage and more. Expansive backyard with heated pool, huge covered porch with built in BBQ and wonderful East facing backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 N Compass Dr have any available units?
20 N Compass Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 N Compass Dr have?
Some of 20 N Compass Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 N Compass Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20 N Compass Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 N Compass Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20 N Compass Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 20 N Compass Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20 N Compass Dr does offer parking.
Does 20 N Compass Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 N Compass Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 N Compass Dr have a pool?
Yes, 20 N Compass Dr has a pool.
Does 20 N Compass Dr have accessible units?
No, 20 N Compass Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20 N Compass Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 N Compass Dr has units with dishwashers.
