Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom villa style apartment with washer and dryer hook-up inside the apartment! Remodeled Kitchen, Open Floor Plan! Enjoy 2 community pools! Water, Trash and Pest Control Included in Rent! Prime Location! 5 minutes to Downtown, 12 minutes to the beach! Just East of I-95 South of Broward! 12 minutes to the airport! Don't let this one pass you by! Fast Approval Process!