Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

1821 NE 65th St

1821 Northeast 65th Street · (954) 695-2655
Location

1821 Northeast 65th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Imperial Point

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
COMPLETELY REMODELED FROM TOP TO BELOW BOTTOM. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, pool, 2 car garage, laundry room, formal dining room and open kitchen with huge 14ft cooking island. 24 x 48 European porcelain tile throughout. Stunning master walk in shower with 2 rain heads 2 shower heads and 2 handheld showers. New tile Roof, new impact windows, new sewer pipes, new electrical panel and wiring, new plumbing, new insulation, new drywall, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new driveway, new landscaping. 3rd bath is a cabana bath. Completely fenced. Circular driveway. 4 sliding impact glass doors leading out to private pool area. This house has it all for any buyer. Walk in master closet. Quartz counters. Kohler toilets. Kohler and Moen Bathroom fixtures. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WSXNiPk2y5N&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 NE 65th St have any available units?
1821 NE 65th St has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 NE 65th St have?
Some of 1821 NE 65th St's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 NE 65th St currently offering any rent specials?
1821 NE 65th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 NE 65th St pet-friendly?
No, 1821 NE 65th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1821 NE 65th St offer parking?
Yes, 1821 NE 65th St does offer parking.
Does 1821 NE 65th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 NE 65th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 NE 65th St have a pool?
Yes, 1821 NE 65th St has a pool.
Does 1821 NE 65th St have accessible units?
No, 1821 NE 65th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 NE 65th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 NE 65th St does not have units with dishwashers.
