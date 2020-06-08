1821 NE 65th St

Amenities

COMPLETELY REMODELED FROM TOP TO BELOW BOTTOM. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, pool, 2 car garage, laundry room, formal dining room and open kitchen with huge 14ft cooking island. 24 x 48 European porcelain tile throughout. Stunning master walk in shower with 2 rain heads 2 shower heads and 2 handheld showers. New tile Roof, new impact windows, new sewer pipes, new electrical panel and wiring, new plumbing, new insulation, new drywall, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new driveway, new landscaping. 3rd bath is a cabana bath. Completely fenced. Circular driveway. 4 sliding impact glass doors leading out to private pool area. This house has it all for any buyer. Walk in master closet. Quartz counters. Kohler toilets. Kohler and Moen Bathroom fixtures. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WSXNiPk2y5N&mls=1