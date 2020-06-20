1821 NE 56th St

Amenities

Bright and spacious 2 bed 2 bath in East Fort Lauderdale just north of Commercial Ave near Fed Hway. Quiet east corner unit. Open kitchen to dining room, granite counters, beautiful porcelain tile throughout. Large closets. Washer, dryer on site. Assigned parking. Close to BEACH & LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA, Holly Cross Hospital, Floranada Elementary Elementary School and Pine Crest, shopping, restaurants, and Entertainment. No pets, no smoking. Water&trash included.This is not an association and tenant can move in fast. Low credit score is ok, call me today to discuss.