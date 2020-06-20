All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
1821 NE 56th St
1821 NE 56th St

1821 Northeast 56th Street · (773) 412-4545
Location

1821 Northeast 56th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334
Imperial Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Bright and spacious 2 bed 2 bath in East Fort Lauderdale just north of Commercial Ave near Fed Hway. Quiet east corner unit. Open kitchen to dining room, granite counters, beautiful porcelain tile throughout. Large closets. Washer, dryer on site. Assigned parking. Close to BEACH & LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA, Holly Cross Hospital, Floranada Elementary Elementary School and Pine Crest, shopping, restaurants, and Entertainment. No pets, no smoking. Water&trash included.This is not an association and tenant can move in fast. Low credit score is ok, call me today to discuss.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 NE 56th St have any available units?
1821 NE 56th St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 NE 56th St have?
Some of 1821 NE 56th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 NE 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
1821 NE 56th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 NE 56th St pet-friendly?
No, 1821 NE 56th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1821 NE 56th St offer parking?
Yes, 1821 NE 56th St does offer parking.
Does 1821 NE 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1821 NE 56th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 NE 56th St have a pool?
No, 1821 NE 56th St does not have a pool.
Does 1821 NE 56th St have accessible units?
No, 1821 NE 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 NE 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 NE 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.
