1607 NE 4th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

Boutique short term rental in the heart of Victoria Park. Gorgeous remodeled mid century home, lush and tranquil backyard with free form saltwater pool , outdoor shower, laundry. Off street parking. Property has everything you need to enjoy the Florida lifestyle and entertain with friends or family. Located one mile to the beach, half a mile from downtown. Grocery stores, restaurant and nightlife nearby.

Pet policy to be discussed. Nightly, weekly and monthly rates, please call for availability.

Low Season Rate : $5,900/month - High Season Rate: $9,500/month all utilities included +13% tax for stay less than 6 months. Owners would entertain a longer lease as well. Property currently rented until 8/1/2020.