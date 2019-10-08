All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:12 AM

1607 NE 4th Pl

1607 Northeast 4th Place · (954) 357-2298
Location

1607 Northeast 4th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Victoria Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1682 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Boutique short term rental in the heart of Victoria Park. Gorgeous remodeled mid century home, lush and tranquil backyard with free form saltwater pool , outdoor shower, laundry. Off street parking. Property has everything you need to enjoy the Florida lifestyle and entertain with friends or family. Located one mile to the beach, half a mile from downtown. Grocery stores, restaurant and nightlife nearby.
Pet policy to be discussed. Nightly, weekly and monthly rates, please call for availability.
Low Season Rate : $5,900/month - High Season Rate: $9,500/month all utilities included +13% tax for stay less than 6 months. Owners would entertain a longer lease as well. Property currently rented until 8/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 NE 4th Pl have any available units?
1607 NE 4th Pl has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 NE 4th Pl have?
Some of 1607 NE 4th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 NE 4th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1607 NE 4th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 NE 4th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 NE 4th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1607 NE 4th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1607 NE 4th Pl does offer parking.
Does 1607 NE 4th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 NE 4th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 NE 4th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1607 NE 4th Pl has a pool.
Does 1607 NE 4th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1607 NE 4th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 NE 4th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 NE 4th Pl has units with dishwashers.
