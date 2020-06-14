1600 SE 15th St

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full waterfront condo for rent in east Fort Lauderdale. Everything is completed redone. Brand New Kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, Brand new bathrooms, beautiful furniture, tile floor throughout. Washer/Dryer in unit, impact windows, Amazing views from every room. Enjoy from your balcony amazing sunrises and sunsets everyday. Building includes Cable, internet, pool, gym, sauna, plenty of guest parking. It is also walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores, retail. As well as minutes away from the beach, airport, Las Olas, and all major highways. For a Virtual Walk through of the unit please go to YouTube and time in the property address exactly and you will find. If not I will do a walk through video for you as well. Call today with any questions.