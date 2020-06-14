All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 1600 SE 15th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
1600 SE 15th St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

1600 SE 15th St

1600 Southeast 15th Street · (954) 882-4920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Harbordale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1600 Southeast 15th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Harbordale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
new construction
sauna
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full waterfront condo for rent in east Fort Lauderdale. Everything is completed redone. Brand New Kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, Brand new bathrooms, beautiful furniture, tile floor throughout. Washer/Dryer in unit, impact windows, Amazing views from every room. Enjoy from your balcony amazing sunrises and sunsets everyday. Building includes Cable, internet, pool, gym, sauna, plenty of guest parking. It is also walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores, retail. As well as minutes away from the beach, airport, Las Olas, and all major highways. For a Virtual Walk through of the unit please go to YouTube and time in the property address exactly and you will find. If not I will do a walk through video for you as well. Call today with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 SE 15th St have any available units?
1600 SE 15th St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 SE 15th St have?
Some of 1600 SE 15th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 SE 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
1600 SE 15th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 SE 15th St pet-friendly?
No, 1600 SE 15th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1600 SE 15th St offer parking?
Yes, 1600 SE 15th St does offer parking.
Does 1600 SE 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 SE 15th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 SE 15th St have a pool?
Yes, 1600 SE 15th St has a pool.
Does 1600 SE 15th St have accessible units?
No, 1600 SE 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 SE 15th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 SE 15th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1600 SE 15th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity