Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely renovated 3/2 Single home. Open kitchen with granite counter top, SS Steal appliances. Washer & Dryer.

Ceiling Fans in all the rooms, New AC , nice back yard. Well decorated , nice furniture. Parking for 3 cars. New roof will be install by the end of July. Near by downtown Fort Lauderdale and 10 minutes to the beach. Impact windows and doors. Must see! Tenant occupied until July 7/2020.