All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 151 NE 16th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
151 NE 16th Ave
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:10 AM

151 NE 16th Ave

151 Northeast 16th Avenue · (269) 221-4711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Victoria Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

151 Northeast 16th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Victoria Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 132 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
Cozy Key West style 2br/2ba condo within walking distance to shops, restaurants, night life, and short ride to the beach! Open style kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and granite counter top. Enjoy Crown molding, neutral tile in living areas, and Pergo flooring in bedrooms. Master Bedroom has en suite and walk-in closet. Both bedrooms have California style closet cabinetry. Condo has a combination washer/dryer in the kitchen. EXTRA storage area just steps from the condo front door. Pine Crest Village luxury amenities include: heated pool, BBQ, fitness center, clubhouse, billiard tables, business center, and bike room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 NE 16th Ave have any available units?
151 NE 16th Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 NE 16th Ave have?
Some of 151 NE 16th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 NE 16th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
151 NE 16th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 NE 16th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 151 NE 16th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 151 NE 16th Ave offer parking?
No, 151 NE 16th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 151 NE 16th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 NE 16th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 NE 16th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 151 NE 16th Ave has a pool.
Does 151 NE 16th Ave have accessible units?
No, 151 NE 16th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 151 NE 16th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 NE 16th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 151 NE 16th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity