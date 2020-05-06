151 NE 16th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage

Cozy Key West style 2br/2ba condo within walking distance to shops, restaurants, night life, and short ride to the beach! Open style kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and granite counter top. Enjoy Crown molding, neutral tile in living areas, and Pergo flooring in bedrooms. Master Bedroom has en suite and walk-in closet. Both bedrooms have California style closet cabinetry. Condo has a combination washer/dryer in the kitchen. EXTRA storage area just steps from the condo front door. Pine Crest Village luxury amenities include: heated pool, BBQ, fitness center, clubhouse, billiard tables, business center, and bike room.