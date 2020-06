Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

REDUCED AND BEING OFFERED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED!! LARGE BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE! 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH 2 WITH ALL 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS! HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH JET TUB. THE DOWNSTAIRS HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM DINING COMBO WITH A GOURMET KITCHN...OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND A PRIVATE, FENCED, SHADED BACKYARD!. PROPERTY HAS BRAND NEW SOD AND MATURE LANDSCAPING WITH NEW SPRINKLER SYSTEM.... ENOUGH PARKING FOR 4 CARS, AND PETS ARE WELCOME WITH DEPOSIT. BEST LOCATION ACCESSIBLE TO EVERYTHING FORT LAUDERDALE AND WILTON MANORS HAS TO OFFER! DECENT CREDIT AND GOOD BACKGROUND A MUST. THIS PLACE IS A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!