1180 N Federal Highway

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction gym pool 24hr concierge clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym pool bbq/grill hot tub new construction sauna valet service

Contemporary Italian designed new construction in the heart of Fort Lauderdale.This 2 bedroom residence is finished with Italian cabinetry, chef inspired Wolf gas cook top and Sub-Zero appliances, Quartz counter tops, floor to ceiling windows, motorized window shades, a spacious balcony including a summer kitchen with a built-in gas grill and beautiful sunset views. The master bath includes a wet room, back lit vanity mirrors and his/her sinks. Riva a resort style building offers 40,000 square feet of amenities including intracoastal views, a 7,000 sq. ft. gym, pool and lounge, a his and her spa including a sauna, steam and treatment rooms, a cucina lounge to entertain guests. Enjoy 24-hour concierge, valet, sports rack and storage/golf locker. Beaches, shopping and dining are minutes away