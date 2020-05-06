All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
1180 N Federal Highway
Last updated May 14 2020 at 2:36 AM

1180 N Federal Highway

1180 Federal Highway · (561) 843-0321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1180 Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Bal Harbour

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
gym
pool
24hr concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
sauna
valet service
Contemporary Italian designed new construction in the heart of Fort Lauderdale.This 2 bedroom residence is finished with Italian cabinetry, chef inspired Wolf gas cook top and Sub-Zero appliances, Quartz counter tops, floor to ceiling windows, motorized window shades, a spacious balcony including a summer kitchen with a built-in gas grill and beautiful sunset views. The master bath includes a wet room, back lit vanity mirrors and his/her sinks. Riva a resort style building offers 40,000 square feet of amenities including intracoastal views, a 7,000 sq. ft. gym, pool and lounge, a his and her spa including a sauna, steam and treatment rooms, a cucina lounge to entertain guests. Enjoy 24-hour concierge, valet, sports rack and storage/golf locker. Beaches, shopping and dining are minutes away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 N Federal Highway have any available units?
1180 N Federal Highway has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1180 N Federal Highway have?
Some of 1180 N Federal Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1180 N Federal Highway currently offering any rent specials?
1180 N Federal Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 N Federal Highway pet-friendly?
No, 1180 N Federal Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1180 N Federal Highway offer parking?
No, 1180 N Federal Highway does not offer parking.
Does 1180 N Federal Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1180 N Federal Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 N Federal Highway have a pool?
Yes, 1180 N Federal Highway has a pool.
Does 1180 N Federal Highway have accessible units?
No, 1180 N Federal Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 N Federal Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1180 N Federal Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
