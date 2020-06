Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Available for move in July 20th, rapid approval. FULLY FURNISHED townhouse with private fenced in yard. Built in 2016 and in immaculate condition with one car attached garage. Fantastic location near Fort Lauderdale Beach, Galleria Mall, restaurants, and just a short walk to the heart of Flagler Village. Pet friendly and available for immediate occupancy.