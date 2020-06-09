All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:32 PM

1045 NE 18th Ave

1045 Northeast 18th Avenue · (786) 208-3024
Location

1045 Northeast 18th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Lake Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$1,599

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
pool
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
pool
internet access
lobby
new construction
Amazing brand new studio fully furnished in a Boutique Style Building with pool in East Fort Lauderdale. Modern Style. Bright and spacious. Walking distance to Galleria Mall, Restaurants, supermarkets, banks and gas stations. Close to Las Olas Boulevard, Parks, Beaches. You will be impressed with the lobby and finishes. Zebra Blinds and lamps, high hats lights. Water, cable & internet included in the price also. Impact windows, tankless water, and heater. Credit Report & Police Report Required. Call listing agent. Available for short terms minimum of 7 months and up. Furniture can be placed in a different position and ways as needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 NE 18th Ave have any available units?
1045 NE 18th Ave has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 NE 18th Ave have?
Some of 1045 NE 18th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 NE 18th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1045 NE 18th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 NE 18th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1045 NE 18th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1045 NE 18th Ave offer parking?
No, 1045 NE 18th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1045 NE 18th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1045 NE 18th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 NE 18th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1045 NE 18th Ave has a pool.
Does 1045 NE 18th Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1045 NE 18th Ave has accessible units.
Does 1045 NE 18th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 NE 18th Ave has units with dishwashers.
