1045 NE 18th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction pool elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator pool internet access lobby new construction

Amazing brand new studio fully furnished in a Boutique Style Building with pool in East Fort Lauderdale. Modern Style. Bright and spacious. Walking distance to Galleria Mall, Restaurants, supermarkets, banks and gas stations. Close to Las Olas Boulevard, Parks, Beaches. You will be impressed with the lobby and finishes. Zebra Blinds and lamps, high hats lights. Water, cable & internet included in the price also. Impact windows, tankless water, and heater. Credit Report & Police Report Required. Call listing agent. Available for short terms minimum of 7 months and up. Furniture can be placed in a different position and ways as needed.