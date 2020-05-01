101 SE 15th Ave Unit#E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

For Rent. Modern 2 story townhouse. 2Bed plus den that can be converted into a 3rd bedroom w/its own closet. 2 bathrooms plus 1/2 bath. Great location !!! This ideal rental is just 2 blocks to Las Olas Blvd. Bright unit, large private back patio, updated kitchen w/appliances, closet cabinetry, balcony off guest bedroom. One car garage, plus an additional parking space. Contemporary styling. Small complex of 8 units with a shared pool.

Also For Sale F10213327 $699,000.00

2 FREE months if tenants with great credit, move in June. For July move ins, 1 free month.