Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:05 PM

101 SE 15th Ave Unit#E

101 Southeast 15th Avenue · (954) 547-2525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Southeast 15th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Colee Hammock

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1775 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
For Rent. Modern 2 story townhouse. 2Bed plus den that can be converted into a 3rd bedroom w/its own closet. 2 bathrooms plus 1/2 bath. Great location !!! This ideal rental is just 2 blocks to Las Olas Blvd. Bright unit, large private back patio, updated kitchen w/appliances, closet cabinetry, balcony off guest bedroom. One car garage, plus an additional parking space. Contemporary styling. Small complex of 8 units with a shared pool.
Also For Sale F10213327 $699,000.00
2 FREE months if tenants with great credit, move in June. For July move ins, 1 free month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 SE 15th Ave Unit#E have any available units?
101 SE 15th Ave Unit#E has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 SE 15th Ave Unit#E have?
Some of 101 SE 15th Ave Unit#E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 SE 15th Ave Unit#E currently offering any rent specials?
101 SE 15th Ave Unit#E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 SE 15th Ave Unit#E pet-friendly?
No, 101 SE 15th Ave Unit#E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 101 SE 15th Ave Unit#E offer parking?
Yes, 101 SE 15th Ave Unit#E does offer parking.
Does 101 SE 15th Ave Unit#E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 SE 15th Ave Unit#E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 SE 15th Ave Unit#E have a pool?
Yes, 101 SE 15th Ave Unit#E has a pool.
Does 101 SE 15th Ave Unit#E have accessible units?
No, 101 SE 15th Ave Unit#E does not have accessible units.
Does 101 SE 15th Ave Unit#E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 SE 15th Ave Unit#E has units with dishwashers.
