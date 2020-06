Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Rarely available cute and cosy apartment in premium Las Olas waterfront building & location. Steps to Las Olas Boulevard dining and entertainment venues. Watch the all-day & everyday boat parade on the New River or enjoy the fine shops and restaurants of Las Olas. Close to famous Fort Lauderdale Beach and next to Water Taxi. Updated cabinets and granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Tile and laminate flooring. Upgraded bath vanity and toilet. Great storage. The bedroom view looks out to beautiful gardens. Steps to the waterfront. Heated pool. NO PETS. Min credit score of 680 required. Credit check required. No past evictions. One assigned exterior parking spot only. Basic cable and water/trash included in rental amount.