1000 SE 15th St

Amenities

COMPLETELY GATED COMPLEX REQUIRES SECURITY CODE TO ENTER! GORGEOUS COMMUNITY POOL AND LUSH TROPICAL GARDENS,, NEWER KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,NEW OVEN/RANGE JUST INSTALLED,TILE FLOORS, UPDATED BATHROOM. THE ENTIRE UNIT WAS REPAINTED WEEK OF 8/5 2019. THIS CONDO IS LOCATED IN A HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, AIR AND SEAPORT. RIDE YOUR BIKE TO THE BEACH! TENANT WILL NEED PROOF OF INCOME, CLEAN BACKGROUND AND A GOOD GREDIT SCORE. FIRST,LAST AND SECURITY--NO EXCEPTIONS!! ABSOLUTELY **NO PETS**