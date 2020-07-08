Rent Calculator
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
9426 Paradise Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 4:03 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9426 Paradise Drive
9426 Paradise Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
9426 Paradise Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in a family community with 2 pools, playgrounds, clubhouse and more!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9426 Paradise Drive have any available units?
9426 Paradise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
.
What amenities does 9426 Paradise Drive have?
Some of 9426 Paradise Drive's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9426 Paradise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9426 Paradise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9426 Paradise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9426 Paradise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9426 Paradise Drive offer parking?
No, 9426 Paradise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9426 Paradise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9426 Paradise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9426 Paradise Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9426 Paradise Drive has a pool.
Does 9426 Paradise Drive have accessible units?
No, 9426 Paradise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9426 Paradise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9426 Paradise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9426 Paradise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9426 Paradise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
