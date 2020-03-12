9762 NW 49th Ter # 368

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool sauna

Beautiful renovated apartment at The Greens Doral!!!



This spacious 2 bedrooms. 2 baths, first floor, remodeled, outdoor terrace, beautiful title floors. New stain steel appliances. Kitchen with granite tops and breakfast area. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Great community amenities: clubhouse, two pools with sun deck, two spas/sauna, fitness center. and many more. Look not forward and come to live in here. Hurry up it wont last. For faster response text or call 786-254-1378



(RLNE3589093)