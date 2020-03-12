All apartments in Doral
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

9762 NW 49th Ter # 368

9762 Northwest 49th Terrace · (786) 254-1378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9762 Northwest 49th Terrace, Doral, FL 33178
Doral Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
sauna
Beautiful renovated apartment at The Greens Doral!!!

This spacious 2 bedrooms. 2 baths, first floor, remodeled, outdoor terrace, beautiful title floors. New stain steel appliances. Kitchen with granite tops and breakfast area. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Great community amenities: clubhouse, two pools with sun deck, two spas/sauna, fitness center. and many more. Look not forward and come to live in here. Hurry up it wont last. For faster response text or call 786-254-1378

(RLNE3589093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9762 NW 49th Ter # 368 have any available units?
9762 NW 49th Ter # 368 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9762 NW 49th Ter # 368 have?
Some of 9762 NW 49th Ter # 368's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9762 NW 49th Ter # 368 currently offering any rent specials?
9762 NW 49th Ter # 368 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9762 NW 49th Ter # 368 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9762 NW 49th Ter # 368 is pet friendly.
Does 9762 NW 49th Ter # 368 offer parking?
No, 9762 NW 49th Ter # 368 does not offer parking.
Does 9762 NW 49th Ter # 368 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9762 NW 49th Ter # 368 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9762 NW 49th Ter # 368 have a pool?
Yes, 9762 NW 49th Ter # 368 has a pool.
Does 9762 NW 49th Ter # 368 have accessible units?
No, 9762 NW 49th Ter # 368 does not have accessible units.
Does 9762 NW 49th Ter # 368 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9762 NW 49th Ter # 368 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9762 NW 49th Ter # 368 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9762 NW 49th Ter # 368 has units with air conditioning.
