Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool

COMPLETELY RENEWED WITH THE BEST FINISHES - 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS.

ITALIAN KITCHEN WITH PORCELAIN FLOOR.

CABINETS , CLOSETS, DOORS OF THE BEST QUALITY AND DESIGN

VIEW.. PERFECT GOLF COURSE. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. BALCONY / CORNER AND SCREENED. PARKING: 1 ASSIGNED AND GUEST .

DORAL PARK COUNTRY PARK : MEMBERSHIP - LOTS OF AMENITIES

24 HOURS SECURITY ( CAMERAS, GATE, DOORS AND MORE )

CLOSE TO A+ SCHOOLS ( SEE DESCRIPTION)

MALLS, HIGHWAYS, PARKS, CLUBS