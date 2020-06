Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool racquetball court tennis court

Prime location in Doral! Corner unit with Vaulted/High Ceiling. Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Washer/Dryer in the unit plus Stainless Steel appliances. Easy access to schools, restaurants and shops. The Greens at Doral Community has amenities that include: Gym, Racquetball, Pools, Tennis Courts, and Clubhouse. Unit is on second floor; no noise above you!