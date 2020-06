Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

MODERN 45, Beautiful corner house with 5 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms (1 bedroom downstairs) with beautifully remodeled patio, barbecue, large pergola and summer kitchen ideal for family and friends gatherings. Many improvements like wallpaper in different areas and blinds. Enjoy living in one of the most desirable communities in Doral. Gated community, with private security, beautiful Clubhouse and much more!