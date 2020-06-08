8760 NW 97th Ave

Amenities
3 Bed/2.5 Bath two-story, spacious condo in St. Maarten gated community. Features tile flooring throughout, granite kitchen countertops and wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, indoor washer/dryer, plus two assigned parking spots. Access to resort-style amenities including clubhouse, pools, gym, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, steam room plus sauna, and much more. Located in north Doral with nearby access to major highways and magnet schools. Tenant must provide proof of income, credit history and pay for national background screening check.