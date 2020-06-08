All apartments in Doral
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

8760 NW 97th Ave

8760 Northwest 97th Avenue · (305) 788-0611
Location

8760 Northwest 97th Avenue, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
new construction
sauna
tennis court
3 Bed/2.5 Bath two-story, spacious condo in St. Maarten gated community. Features tile flooring throughout, granite kitchen countertops and wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, indoor washer/dryer, plus two assigned parking spots. Access to resort-style amenities including clubhouse, pools, gym, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, steam room plus sauna, and much more. Located in north Doral with nearby access to major highways and magnet schools. Tenant must provide proof of income, credit history and pay for national background screening check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8760 NW 97th Ave have any available units?
8760 NW 97th Ave has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8760 NW 97th Ave have?
Some of 8760 NW 97th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8760 NW 97th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8760 NW 97th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8760 NW 97th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8760 NW 97th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 8760 NW 97th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8760 NW 97th Ave does offer parking.
Does 8760 NW 97th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8760 NW 97th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8760 NW 97th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8760 NW 97th Ave has a pool.
Does 8760 NW 97th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8760 NW 97th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8760 NW 97th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8760 NW 97th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8760 NW 97th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8760 NW 97th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
