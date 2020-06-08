8760 NW 97th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool new construction sauna tennis court

3 Bed/2.5 Bath two-story, spacious condo in St. Maarten gated community. Features tile flooring throughout, granite kitchen countertops and wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, indoor washer/dryer, plus two assigned parking spots. Access to resort-style amenities including clubhouse, pools, gym, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, steam room plus sauna, and much more. Located in north Doral with nearby access to major highways and magnet schools. Tenant must provide proof of income, credit history and pay for national background screening check.