All apartments in Doral
Find more places like 8362 NW 52nd Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
8362 NW 52nd Ter
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:25 AM

8362 NW 52nd Ter

8362 Northwest 52nd Terrace · (786) 473-9894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doral
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8362 Northwest 52nd Terrace, Doral, FL 33166

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit . · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent location, this cozy two-story Townhouse is in Downtown Doral. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2/1 bathrooms, this beautiful residence has Italian cabinets and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The hight ceiling living area has pristine finishing in marble, with an amazing open kitchen perfect to enjoy with your friends and family. Close to Schools, Shops, Dining, Trump International Golf Resort, Miami International Airport, and more. This beautiful Townhouse is ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8362 NW 52nd Ter have any available units?
8362 NW 52nd Ter has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8362 NW 52nd Ter have?
Some of 8362 NW 52nd Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8362 NW 52nd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
8362 NW 52nd Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8362 NW 52nd Ter pet-friendly?
No, 8362 NW 52nd Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 8362 NW 52nd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 8362 NW 52nd Ter does offer parking.
Does 8362 NW 52nd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8362 NW 52nd Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8362 NW 52nd Ter have a pool?
No, 8362 NW 52nd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 8362 NW 52nd Ter have accessible units?
No, 8362 NW 52nd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 8362 NW 52nd Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8362 NW 52nd Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 8362 NW 52nd Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 8362 NW 52nd Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8362 NW 52nd Ter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd
Doral, FL 33178
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St
Doral, FL 33178
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue
Doral, FL 33166
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St
Doral, FL 33178
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct
Doral, FL 33178
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue
Doral, FL 33122

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms
Doral Apartments with GymDoral Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Doral Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity