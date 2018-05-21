8362 NW 52nd Ter

Amenities
Excellent location, this cozy two-story Townhouse is in Downtown Doral. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2/1 bathrooms, this beautiful residence has Italian cabinets and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The hight ceiling living area has pristine finishing in marble, with an amazing open kitchen perfect to enjoy with your friends and family. Close to Schools, Shops, Dining, Trump International Golf Resort, Miami International Airport, and more. This beautiful Townhouse is ready to move in.