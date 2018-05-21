8362 NW 52nd Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent location, this cozy two-story Townhouse is in Downtown Doral. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2/1 bathrooms, this beautiful residence has Italian cabinets and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The hight ceiling living area has pristine finishing in marble, with an amazing open kitchen perfect to enjoy with your friends and family. Close to Schools, Shops, Dining, Trump International Golf Resort, Miami International Airport, and more. This beautiful Townhouse is ready to move in.