8180 Geneva Court Apt #228, Doral, FL 33166 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/17/2020. No pets allowed. Las Vistas next door to Downtown Doral!!! Well spacious well laid layout, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Laundry inside the unit. Laminate floors. Community features great amenities: pools, tennis court, gym, patio. Great neighborhood, close to restaurants, entertainment, new elementary school, new middle school more all walking distance. Close to major highways and Miami International Airport. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3628817 ]