All apartments in Doral
Find more places like 8180 Geneva Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
8180 Geneva Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 3:57 PM

8180 Geneva Court

8180 Geneva Court · (786) 592-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doral
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8180 Geneva Court, Doral, FL 33166

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 228 · Avail. now

$1,675

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
8180 Geneva Court Apt #228, Doral, FL 33166 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/17/2020. No pets allowed. Las Vistas next door to Downtown Doral!!! Well spacious well laid layout, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Laundry inside the unit. Laminate floors. Community features great amenities: pools, tennis court, gym, patio. Great neighborhood, close to restaurants, entertainment, new elementary school, new middle school more all walking distance. Close to major highways and Miami International Airport. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3628817 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8180 Geneva Court have any available units?
8180 Geneva Court has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8180 Geneva Court have?
Some of 8180 Geneva Court's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8180 Geneva Court currently offering any rent specials?
8180 Geneva Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8180 Geneva Court pet-friendly?
No, 8180 Geneva Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 8180 Geneva Court offer parking?
No, 8180 Geneva Court does not offer parking.
Does 8180 Geneva Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8180 Geneva Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8180 Geneva Court have a pool?
Yes, 8180 Geneva Court has a pool.
Does 8180 Geneva Court have accessible units?
No, 8180 Geneva Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8180 Geneva Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8180 Geneva Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8180 Geneva Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8180 Geneva Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8180 Geneva Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue
Doral, FL 33166
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St
Doral, FL 33178
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct
Doral, FL 33178
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave
Doral, FL 33178
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue
Doral, FL 33122
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct
Doral, FL 33122

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Doral Apartments with Washer-DryersDoral Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Davie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FL
North Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity