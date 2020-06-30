All apartments in Doral
8102 NW 104th Ct
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

8102 NW 104th Ct

8102 Northwest 104th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8102 Northwest 104th Street, Doral, FL 33178

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
Brand new Doral townhome in a gated community, year built 2019. Over 3,800 square feet of living space. It comes completely furnished with high end décor, including flat screen TVs in all rooms, and is equipped with a smart home system. Two car garage. No details were spare, owner picked the best materials and upgrades for this home. You only need to bring your clothes and tooth brush. Townhome is located near the Turnpike and other expressways, excellent school system, close to shops and restaurants. Incredible recreational facilities with a large pool, gym, spa, tennis and basketball courts, clubhouse and more amenities. Live the Doral lifestyle at its best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8102 NW 104th Ct have any available units?
8102 NW 104th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doral, FL.
What amenities does 8102 NW 104th Ct have?
Some of 8102 NW 104th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8102 NW 104th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8102 NW 104th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8102 NW 104th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8102 NW 104th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 8102 NW 104th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8102 NW 104th Ct offers parking.
Does 8102 NW 104th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8102 NW 104th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8102 NW 104th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8102 NW 104th Ct has a pool.
Does 8102 NW 104th Ct have accessible units?
No, 8102 NW 104th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8102 NW 104th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8102 NW 104th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8102 NW 104th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8102 NW 104th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
