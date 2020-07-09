Amenities

7661 Northwest 107th Avenue Apt #603, Doral, FL 33178 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Enjoy an upscale Resort style living in the heart of Doral, estuning 2 Bed/ 2 Bth unit with smart technology (door, AC, Lights). Modern and sophisticated design, Porcelain Floors, Gourmet Kitchen, Wood Cabinets elegant quartz countertop. Near malls and A+ Schools you will fall in love with this unit. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625168 ]