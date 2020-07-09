All apartments in Doral
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

7661 Northwest 107th Avenue

7661 NW 107th Ave · (305) 720-0285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7661 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL 33178
Land Mark at Boral

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7661 Northwest 107th Avenue Apt #603, Doral, FL 33178 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Austin Markford, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Ewm Realty, (305) 720-0285. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Enjoy an upscale Resort style living in the heart of Doral, estuning 2 Bed/ 2 Bth unit with smart technology (door, AC, Lights). Modern and sophisticated design, Porcelain Floors, Gourmet Kitchen, Wood Cabinets elegant quartz countertop. Near malls and A+ Schools you will fall in love with this unit. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625168 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7661 Northwest 107th Avenue have any available units?
7661 Northwest 107th Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7661 Northwest 107th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7661 Northwest 107th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7661 Northwest 107th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7661 Northwest 107th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7661 Northwest 107th Avenue offer parking?
No, 7661 Northwest 107th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7661 Northwest 107th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7661 Northwest 107th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7661 Northwest 107th Avenue have a pool?
No, 7661 Northwest 107th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7661 Northwest 107th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7661 Northwest 107th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7661 Northwest 107th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7661 Northwest 107th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7661 Northwest 107th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7661 Northwest 107th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
