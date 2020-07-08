All apartments in Doral
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

7445 NW 101st Pl

7445 Northwest 101st Place · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7445 Northwest 101st Place, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$8,000

6 Bed · 7 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This charming & updated home is located in the guard gated community of Modern 60 Doral. Plenty of light, clean and spacious home is perfect for your family. Completely Smart Home and impact windows doors are combination to print security and wellness. Elegant entry foyer for mixed uses and different designs style combinations, open layout space a great view and natural light come from splendorous patio. This residence combines indoor comforts with an indulgent outdoor lifestyle. Impeccable European Style upgrades and elegant, contemporary furnished design. Where design meets function and comfort. The gourmet eat-in chefs kitchen features top of the line stainless steel appliances, one island and opens into the spacious family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7445 NW 101st Pl have any available units?
7445 NW 101st Pl has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7445 NW 101st Pl have?
Some of 7445 NW 101st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7445 NW 101st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7445 NW 101st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7445 NW 101st Pl pet-friendly?
No, 7445 NW 101st Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 7445 NW 101st Pl offer parking?
No, 7445 NW 101st Pl does not offer parking.
Does 7445 NW 101st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7445 NW 101st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7445 NW 101st Pl have a pool?
No, 7445 NW 101st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7445 NW 101st Pl have accessible units?
No, 7445 NW 101st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7445 NW 101st Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7445 NW 101st Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 7445 NW 101st Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 7445 NW 101st Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
