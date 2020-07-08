7445 NW 101st Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

This charming & updated home is located in the guard gated community of Modern 60 Doral. Plenty of light, clean and spacious home is perfect for your family. Completely Smart Home and impact windows doors are combination to print security and wellness. Elegant entry foyer for mixed uses and different designs style combinations, open layout space a great view and natural light come from splendorous patio. This residence combines indoor comforts with an indulgent outdoor lifestyle. Impeccable European Style upgrades and elegant, contemporary furnished design. Where design meets function and comfort. The gourmet eat-in chefs kitchen features top of the line stainless steel appliances, one island and opens into the spacious family room.