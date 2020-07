7360 NW 114th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

BEAUTIFUL REMODELED CONDO IN PALM GARDENS AT DORAL, WITH 2 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHROOMS. CONVENIENCE FIRST FLOOR CONDO, NOT STAIRS, NEW CABINET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, REMODELED BATHROOM CABINETS, FRESHLY PAINTED, TILE THROUGHOUT, VERY CLEAN UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR, WASHER & DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT, ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE. GATED COMMUNITY, ENJOY THE CLUB'S GYM & A LARGE POOL. CENTRALLY LOCATED, ENJOY AT WALKING DISTANCE CLOSE TO A+ SCHOOLS, MALLS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. **SORRY NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS** PLEASE NOTICE LANDLORD REQUIRED 1ST MONTH & 2 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT. DON'T MISS THIS CHANCE TO MAKE IT YOUR CLIENT DREAM HOME. WILL NOT LAST!!!