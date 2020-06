Amenities

Excellent Community in Doral. Very good location one mile off Turnpike. Apartment 2/2, Washer/Dryer in unit new appliances all stainless steel one year of use. One assigned parking. New paint throughout the apartment. Gated community with Clubhouse pool, gym and management offices. Easy to Show! Please call me for more information.