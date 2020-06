Amenities

pool elevator ice maker range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ice maker range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool

The apartment availability is February 1st. In order to be approved by the ASSOCIATION, tenant(s) prospect's credit score should be from 649 and up. As soon the tenant(s) is approved THE ASSOCIATION would need: Common area security deposit of $2,000. Elevator deposit of $1,000.00 returned after the move day.

The other fee would correspond to the application form fee of 250$